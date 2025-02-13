Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal visits spooky Bluetooth Baba; frets facing Bhoot Yog

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Productions has seen engaging drama with Popatlal finding Bhide’s bike Sakharam as the ideal place to feed pigeons with grains. This sparked a fight between Popatlal and Bhide which grew big. Bapuji tried his best to play the peacemaker. All of it ended with Popatlal with the help of Tapu Sena creating a place in the society to feed pigeons. We also saw Jethalal’s double lunch fiesta which led to major problems with him eating at both Anjali and Babita’s house.

The upcoming episode will get a spooky ambience as Popatlal will decide to visit Bluetooth Baba. However, upon arriving at the place, Popatlal will spot that the place is eerie with a lot of scary commodities. To top it all, the person will tell Popatlal that he will soon face the Bhoot Yog. Popatlal will be scared while getting back home. And to is shock, he will see all of the eerie and shocking happenings on the road.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.