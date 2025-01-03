Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal’s AI-prediction throws a bombshell; Is Daya all set to return?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen Popatlal’s AI-predictions taking a big toll on the Gokuldham Society residents. He has predicted Sodhi’s divorce, Bhide needing to quit his Presidency position, Bapuji’s death etc. All of Popatlal’s predictions have been met with a shock by the residents, which has led to more drama.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal throwing the ultimate bombshell at his friends. He will predict that AI suggests the return of Dayaben to Gokuldham Society. This will not only shock Jethalal and Bapuji but also everyone who will hear it.

Well, this track will no doubt keep the viewers also glued and intrigued. After all, Dayaben’s return is one of the much-talked-about developments in the show. While a lot of talks have earlier surfaced on this topic, we have not seen the return of Daya yet.

As we know, Daya was played by Disha Vakani who left the show when she was in the family way. The actress has been missing from the show since 2017. She has now become a mother to two kids and finds it difficult to leave behind her duties as a mother.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.