Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Purush Mandal thinks of a solution; will they accept the truth before Mrs Sodhi?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Sodhi’s party sharty proving tricky for the Purush Mandal of Gokuldham Society to handle. As we know, Popatlal and Bhide brought Sodhi to the compound of their building but could not take him inside his house, for fear of Roshan. They called Jethalal for help and asked him to bring Taarak Mehta to the garden. Taarak gave an idea which actually boomeranged big time. Roshan donned a new avatar, looked modern and got to amass money with her shopping spree.

The upcoming episode will see Sodhi have a new problem. He will meet his Purush Mandal team and tell them that his wife has shopped for 4.5 lakhs which will create shockwaves. Sodhi will blame the crappy idea of Taarak and will order him to talk to Roshan and solve his problem. Taarak, however, will tell them that he had initially given them the solution of telling her the truth and asking for forgiveness.

Will Sodhi now abide by this plan? How will Roshan react?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.