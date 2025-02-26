Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Raja Mastana arrives as Chhotelal; Tapu and Sonu stand shocked

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bhide deciding to teach Tapu and Sonu a valuable lesson for fooling around with their parents. As we know, Bhide caught Raja Mastana red-handed and exposed him for coming in front of them in the disguise of Chhotelal Bade Bazaar Wale, and demanded that he come to Gokuldham Society at a certain time. Bhide had a plan which he wanted to put into play.

The upcoming episode will see Raja Mastana come to the Society at the exact time specified by Bhide. But the twist will be that he will come in the guise of the same astrologer Chhotelal Bade Bazaar Wale. Bhide would have specifically asked Jethalal, Tapu and Sonu to stay at home during that time. Tapu and Sonu will see Raja in the astrologer’s guise and will be shocked. It will be interesting to see how Bhide will handle this expose and teach Sonu and Tapu a lesson.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.