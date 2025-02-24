Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Raja Mastana gets trapped; Will Bhide catch him red-handed?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bhide getting to know of Raja Mastana’s involvement in making him believe through the astrologer Chotelal Bade Bazaar Wale, about Sonu’s marriage. Bhide decided to corner Raja Mastana and trapped him in a plan. He got his number through Abdul and talked in the guise of Vishal Kapoor of Atmaram Production house and called him for an offer into acting. Raja Mastana bit the bait and arrived as informed by Bhide.

The upcoming episode will see Bhide and Madhavi narrate the story to Raja Mastana about his character. They will talk about a boy and a girl outwitting their parents with the help of a friend who got into the disguise of an astrologer. Soon, Raja Mastana will realize that the story happened for real and that he is caught. He will slowly slip into the room and lock himself inside. It will be interesting to see if Madhavi and Bhide will manage to catch him red-handed or not.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.