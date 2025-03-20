Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Siren creates chaos in the society; Will Gokuldham Society face a blackout?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Mr Varma’s house repair work becoming the point of all talk in the Gokuldham Society. As we know, the repair work has been on for a long time now, and Popatlal questioned the amount of debris that gets kept in the compound of their society, which has been a matter of concern for a long time. Amidst this, the Mahila Mandal were curious about the kind of interior designing the house would have, after having been repaired for such a long time. With a spare key available, they opened the door to have a glimpse of the house. This gave rise to a bigger problem with a huge siren blowing once the doors were unlocked. This non-stop siren blaring brought out all the residents and they did not know what to do next.

The upcoming episode will see them device plans to stop the siren. The siren will be hurting them and they will want that to be switched off instantly. Tapu will give the idea of putting off the main electricity of the building. However, the residents will be weary of facing a blackout if the mains were switched off. But the general consensus will be to face a blackout rather than the loud and jarring siren. Hence Abdul will run to switch off the mains.

Will there be a blackout? What is the solution to thos problem?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.