Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Sodhi, Bhide’s dilemma to drink or not; Popatlal on the vigil

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with it being Sodhi’s birthday. While his friends have arranged for ‘party-sharty’ with alcohol, Mrs Sodhi has taken the promise from her husband that he will not drink. Mrs Sodhi has sent Bhide to spy on Sodhi and stop him from drinking. We wrote about Bhide being the official watchdog in this mission. However, at the party, his friends were eager to make his birthday bash a memory to remember.

The upcoming episode will see Madhvi getting worried for Bhide and will wonder what will happen if he ends up drinking. She will share her concern with Mrs. Sodhi. Both the women will entrust the huge responsibility of stopping both Bhide and Sodhi from drinking to Popatlal. At the party, when Sodhi will refuse to drink, his friends will have a plan to make Sodhi drink alcohol. It will be interesting to see what will happen to the party. Any guess, here?

Will all the three men end up drinking?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.