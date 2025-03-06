Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Sonu escapes for her marriage; Bhide’s act brings a twist

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Tapu and Sonu being worried about Sonu’s wedding. Bhide, as we know, got the suitor Abhinav and his parents home. The twist was that Sonu and Abhinav got engaged, which shocked Tapu and Tapu Sena. Sonu told Tapu discretely that she does not want to get married. Tapu planned that Sonu eloped from home and they got married at a temple. He planned the act and asked Sonu to reach the place the next day.

The upcoming episode will see Sonu planning to get out of home, and cooking a story of it being her friend’s birthday. Bhide will give her permission to go, but he will create a problem when he will want to drop Sonu. Sonu will be shocked as she will be left with no option but to go with Bhide on the scooter. At the meeting point, Tapu will be shocked to see Sonu coming along with Bhide. It will be interesting to see what Sonu and Tapu will plan now.

What will happen next?

