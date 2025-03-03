Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Sonu’s suitor arrives; Tapu’s silence creates intrigue

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal and Tapu’s plan to postpone Tapu and Sonu’s wedding by bringing a fake astrologer to play his part, has gotten exposed. As we know, Bhide not only caught Raja Mastana but also brought him to Gokuldham Society in the same get-up of the astrologer and exposed the deeds of Jethalal to Bapuji. This resulted in Bhide and Bapuji deciding to go ahead to look for alliances for Sonu and Tapu. They even talked about suitable alliances and this worried both Tapu and Sonu.

The upcoming episode will see Sonu’s suitor even coming to the Gokuldham Society to see Sonu and his family. Tapu Sena will see a handsome boy coming with his parents and going towards Bhide’s house. When Goli and others will ask Tapu about his opinion on seeing the boy, Tapu will maintain total silence. He will get up and go into the clubhouse in haste, with him clearly showing signs of being upset.

What will come next?

