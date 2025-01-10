Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Sundar comes to Gokuldham Society with his timely advice; will he help Jethalal?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bapuji’s high-flying drama creating shockwaves in the Gokuldham Society. As we know, the New Year bash in the society turned sour when Bapuji who was about to release all the balloons in the air, was pulled by the balloons into the air. In a quick second, Bapuji was soaring high in the sky, and literally moved out of vicinity. The male members of the society went behind the balloon in the jeep, but could not spot the balloon and Bapuji after a while. Jethalal called Chalu Pandey for help, but that was also in vain.

The upcoming episode will see Sundar coming to the Society after seeing the news of Rita Reporter about Bapuji flying in the sky. Sundar will question Jethalal on why he was not invited for the New Year bash. Sundar’s probability theory will irk Jetha as he will say that if he was there, he would have thrown his friend up in the air, who would have held Bapuji. He would have later pulled both of them down through a rope. Jethalal will get angry on listening to the weird advice of Sundar.

But will he be able to help in the situation?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.