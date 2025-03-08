Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Tapu and Sonu on the way to the temple; Jethalal tracks their location

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Tapu and Sonu meeting after Sonu fooled Bhide about her going to her friend’s birthday celebration. However, Tapu’s plan was that they went to the temple to get married. We saw Bhide getting a doubt about things, and telling Bapuji about Tapu and Sonu possibly scheming something. Bapuji told Bhide that Tapu and his friends were in the park playing cricket. Bhide went to the park and was shocked to see it being empty.

The upcoming episode will see Bhide getting tense and convinced that Tapu and Sonu are upto something. He will go to Jethalal’s house and will tell Bapuji and Jethalal about his fear. On the other hand, Tapu and Sonu will be on their way to the temple, and will buy garlands on the way. When Tapu will pay for the garlands, Jethalal will get a message on his phone about the payment being made. In fact, Jetha and Tapu will have a joint account as Jetha will want to have a tab on Tapu’s doings. As soon as he will get a message, he will be able to track Tapu’s whereabouts. All of them will be on their way to reach Tapu.

What will Tapu and Sonu do?

