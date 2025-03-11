Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Tapu and Sonu wait to share good news; Bhide gets worried

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Sonu and Tapu getting married in the temple, and Bhide and others entering the temple to be shocked to see their marriage rituals getting solemnized. Well, this resulted in a bad dream that Bhide saw, as he was at the garland shop, enquiring about Tapu and Sonu’s whereabouts. However, Bhide left no stone unturned in finding them out and went to the police station to talk to Chulbul Pandey about both of them eloping.

The upcoming episode will see a twist in the tale when Bhide will get a call from Sonu. Bhide will be shocked and will take her call, only to understand that both Tapu and Sonu are at Gokuldham Society, at Tapu’s house. Bhide will be further shocked when Tapu will enquire whether his Dadaji and Bapuji are also with him. Sonu will further tell Bhide that they need to come home soon, to Tapu’s house, as they have good news to share. Both Sonu and Tapu will be wearing the garland around their necks.

Are Tapu and Sonu married?

