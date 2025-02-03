Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Venukutti reaches Jethalal’s shop; Is this a black day for Gada Elelctronics?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal facing the biggest problem of his career, wherein a complaint was registered against Gada Electronics. This meant that the shop was to go through a Vigilance check and the person coming for it was Mr Venukutti. Jethalal was geared up to open the shop and welcome the officer on time. However, his shop’s shutter had a problem owing to which he could not open the shop. He sent Bagha and Natukaka on a mission to delay the arrival of Venukutti to his shop so that he could use the time got to repair the shutter. Bagha took Venukutti in his car in the disguise of a cab driver. However, Venukutti got angry seeing the delay caused by the driver.

The upcoming episode will see Venukutti getting so frustrated with Bagha that he will get down the car, take an auto and will come speeding towards Gada Elerctronics. Bagha will give this bad news to Jethalal who has not been able to open his shop yet. Jethalal will be shocked to realize that Mr Venukutti has almost reached his shop. Jetha will be in total dejection as he will fear the worst of Gada Electronics facing a black day with such a huge loss.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.