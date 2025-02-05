Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Children go missing; Rama goes on a hunt to find them

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Rama getting to know about the King’s crown being stolen, and the children being blamed for it. Though Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) was not accepting of the fact that the kids could get involved in such a crime, he agreed to the King’s verdict of keeping the kids under guard, safe under the watch of Amma. As we know, Tathacharya had his share of contributions in this mess related to the crown being stolen.

The upcoming episode will see a shocker of development with the kids going missing from under Amma’s watchful eye. This will create further problems, and Rama will doubt something big as part of the plan. Meanwhile, Girgit will also want to use this opportunity of the crown going missing, to send out a warning to the Kingdom of Vijayanagar. Rama will be seen going on a hunt to find out the kid’s whereabouts. He will want to get to them before anything really bad happens.

Will Rama succeed in his hunt to find the kids?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.