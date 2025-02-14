Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Girgit Raj’s evil plan; sends a chemical-laden elephant to Vijayanagar

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with King Krishnadevaraya’s (Aditya Redij) crown going missing. We saw how the kids were accused of theft, which Tenali Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) proved otherwise. He found out that the kids were innocent, and dug deep to find the culprit. He was shocked to see the involvement of the Queens in the theft of the crown. Amidst this, Girgit Raj (Sumit Kaul) played his games to get closer to his goal of ruining the kingdom of Vijayanagar.

The upcoming episode will see Girgit Raj planning big. He will send to the kingdom of Vijayanagar, a mysterious elephant which will be filled with chemicals. The elephant will be cleverly planted as a gift by the King of Jagannath Puri, which will arrive in the kingdom. The elephant when exposed to water, will emit poisonous gases which will harm the people of Vijayanagar. There will be a plan made to hold a grand ritual to summon rain during the function. This will be to put the plan into action, of bringing water in contact with the elephant so that the gases will get emitted.

Will Tenali Rama find out Girgit Raj’s plan?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.