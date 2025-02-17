Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Lachamma knows a dreaded secret; gives Rama a hint

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with the elephant being brought into Vijayanagar, without anyone being aware that calamity will strike if the elephant comes in contact with water. As we know, the elephant was planted in the kingdom by Girgit Raj (Sumit Kaul) with destruction in mind. The elephant which is chemically loaded, will give out poisonous gases as soon as it comes in contact with water.

The upcoming episode will see the puja being performed for the elephant by Tatacharya. It will be revealed that little Lachamma (Aria Sakariya) is aware of the elephant’s might. Lachamma’s mother would have died after she came in contact with such a dreaded poisonous gas. Lachamma will be seen telling the other kids about the elephant bringing a big calamity to the place.

Meanwhile, Rama (Krishna Bhardwaj) who will have his own doubts on the elephant, will continue to hunt for Girgit Raj. However, in the process, Rama will bump into the kids who will be under the fear of the vicinity getting ruined. Lachamma will give a hint to Rama to find out whether the elephant is poisonous or not!!

What will happen now?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.