Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Tenali Rama receives a hostile welcome at the darbar; Can Rama change their perspective?

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) and King Krishnadevaraya (Aditya Redij) coming face to face after two years. When Vekanna carried Rama on his shoulders, and Vekanna delivered a chit to the King, the much-anticipated meetup between the King and Rama happened. Though Rama proved his innocence, the King told Rama that it would be difficult for him to prove his innocence before the people of Vijayanagar. We wrote about the King reinstating Rama to the royal darbar.

The upcoming episode will see Rama coming to the Darbar yet again, after two years. It will be a historic moment for Rama, as he will be back in the darbar, the place where he has some historic memories. However, to Rama’s surprise, he will receive a hostile welcome from other ministers. None in the court will like the visual of Rama returning to the Darbar. Tathacharya (Pankaj Berry) who hates Rama would have played his game and spread the wrong word about Rama.

Even after Rama will smartly solve a case in the court of Krishnadevaraya, his presence and smartness will not be appreciated by anyone in the darbar.

What will Rama do to get back the good old days?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.