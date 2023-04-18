Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Inspire Films has seen the shocking turn of events with Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani) showcasing his dark side and killing innocent people and drinking their blood. Also his dreadful past has made him guilty, for which he tries to commit suicide. However, Isha (Reem Shaikh) has stopped him and has shown him the path of recovery.

On the other hand, Vyom (Bakhthiyaar Irani) has been in the search of a device. For this, he ends up killing Nandini (Kamya Punjabi).

The coming episode will also see Sudha’s (Shilpa Sakhlani) quest to get to the same device that Vyom is hunting for. Also, there will be a big sequence that will be played out. Sudha and Isha will finally come face to face. Isha will try to talk about the past and will share anecdotes with her. However, Sudha will appear not to get drawn by Isha and her talk.

What will happen next?

