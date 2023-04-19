Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Inspire Films has seen the mother and daughter confrontation. Yes, Isha (Reem Shaikh) met her mother Sudha (Shilpa Sakhlani) in a formal meetup. But Sudha kept the talk in a very formal way and did not want to even be addressed as mother. Isha will even ask Sudha about her father, but she will brush it away as a teenage crush.

The coming track will see Sudha blackmailing Isha. As we know, Veer (Karan Kundrra) has taken possession of the device that Vyom (Bakhtiyaar Irani) was looking for. Veer got it from Nandini (Kamya Punjabi) before she got killed by Vyom. The device is a powerful one which can eradicate the entire clan of werewolves from existence.

Now, Sudha will kidnap Isha’s brother Viaan (Kunal Khosla) and will threaten to kill him if she does not go to Veer and get the device for her.

Isha will have no option but to go to Veer to get a hold of the device.

Will Isha take Armaan’s help for this? What will happen next?

