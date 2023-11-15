Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad gets into a fight with Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) coming to Mumbai to take the delivery of the precious diamond which Angad bagged. Amidst this, there is confusion over Angad’s own identity in Mumbai. Angad is addressed as Sunny Sood by many, and this has pissed Angad off.

It has been shown that there is a mysterious guy who has his team in place to watch Angad’s every move. Their conversation in the hotel room is being tapped, and Angad and Sahiba are not aware of it.

We wrote about how Angad got unwell and Sahiba was there to make the special soup for him which made him feel better.

The coming episode will see Sahiba listening to a conversation in the hotel where people are talking about spying on Angad. She will find it suspicious and will even tell Angad about it.

Also, the episode to come will see Angad and Sahiba getting into a fight too. Sahiba will express her concern for Angad and will also feel happy when a person sends them a gift. Sahiba will take this as an opportunity to express before Angad that she is concerned about him and wants to be his wife. Angad will open up about the past and will blame Sahiba for being heartless when she was almost on the verge of signing the divorce papers.

Sahiba will be hurt. Angad will tell her that he can never forget that Sahiba was about to end their relationship.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 314 14th November Written Episode Update

Angad and Sahiba were shocked to see a person inside their room. The hotel authorities would have allowed the person to get in when he would have stated the name of Sunny Sood. This angered Angad.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.