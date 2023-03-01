Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being forced by her mother Santosh to marry Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). Sahiba feels sad about her life being ruined, but has no option but to accept her mother’s request and dress up as the bride. However, Sahiba’s father protested to Santosh’s decision and did not want Sahiba to sacrifice her life and future. But Santosh’s emotional breakdown stopped Ajeet too from taking any drastic decision.

The coming drama will finally see how Sahiba will open her facade and expose her face in front of all. Angad will be shocked to see Sahiba sitting as the bride instead of Seerat.

The drama ahead will be engrossing for the audience as Sahiba will bring Angad’s dream of marrying Seerat crashing down to the ground. She will tell him that Seerat has run away as she did not want to marry him.

What will Angad do now? How will he take the decision of marrying Sahiba?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.