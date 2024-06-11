Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Akeer sees Gurnoor; mistakes her for Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) finding it tough to handle Akeer who is not able to come out of the grief of losing his mother Sahiba. To top it, he does not regard Angad as his father and behaves rudely with him. He also calls Angad by his name, which makes Angad sad. Angad is not able to win the love and confidence of his son.

At this juncture, the upcoming episode will see Akeer running out of the car and going into a fair that is organized. Angad will be shocked and will run behind Akeer. At the fair, Gurnoor (Himanshi Parashar) will be around, making her own purchases. She will spot a group singing at the fair and will join them. She will sing a song and Akeer will pass by, and will have a glimpse of Gurnoor. He will mistake her to be his mother Sahiba. However, since the place will be crowded, he will not be able to go to Gurnoor. Meanwhile, Gurnoor will move out of the place. Akeer will be adamant about going to his mother and will tell Angad that he saw his mother.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 528 10th June Written Episode Update

Angad was shocked when he got to know that Akeer ordered plutonium, a bomb-making substance in order to make a time machine which could take him back in time to be with Sahiba.

Will Angad see Gurnoor?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.