Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad dons a waiter’s garb; eager to meet his son Akeer

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being desperate to meet their son Akeer who has been in Daljeet’s captivity. As we know, Angad is determined to meet and secure the safety of his son Akeer. But Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh) and his atrocities come as a shocker to both Angad and Sahiba.

The upcoming episode will only add up to the miseries and pain of Angad and Sahiba as they will try their best to meet Akeer. As we know, Diljeet struck a deal with Angad that he can meet Akeer if he comes along with Sahiba on a certain time to a certain venue. Both Angad and Sahiba will go to the place, and will get to know that Diljeet has thrown a party.

At the party, Diljeet will tell Angad to don the waiter’s garb and serve drinks and snacks to his guests. Diljeet will tell Angad that he will give him the exact time that he serves as a waiter, to meet his son Akeer. Angad will not hesitate a bit and will come out in a waiter’s garb only to be humiliated and belittled by Diljeet and his guests. Sahiba will not be able to take Angad’s humiliation. However, Angad will be determined to handle the humiliation which will pave way for him to meet Akeer.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 504 17th May Written Episode Update

Upon Harneet’s insistence, Manbeer and the Brar family attended the party and were shocked to see that Diljeet was the host of the party. Angad and Sahiba also came to the party to meet Akeer.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.