Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gives Sahiba a grand surprise

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) fighting for his wife Sahiba’s (Himanshi Parashar) health recovery. As we know, Sahiba was declared dead by doctors, but Angad failed to believe it. The result was that his belief brought Sahiba back to life. Now with Sahiba coming home, it is finally time for love confession.

The coming episode will see Angad planning a big surprise for Sahiba. He will give her a Western gown to wear. He will take her to a place where he has planned something big. He will behave as though he is angry at her. She will follow him, and this is how Angad will make Sahiba reach the spot. Angad would have decorated the lawn wonderfully and would have planned to confess his love to Sahiba. He will make Sahiba come to the spot on a horse ride. Holding her hand, he will reach the spot and will be all set to confess his heart’s feelings to her.

What will happen next? Will the much-awaited love confession happen?

Meanwhile, Seerat (Roopam Sharma) will follow Angad and Sahiba and will be witness to the entire lovey-dovey sequence of Angad.

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.