Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad makes a big decision for Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists wherein Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) has slowly started to win over the love and trust of the Brar family. Her concern for Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and her act of kindness towards Kiara have melted Akaalji’s heart. He now believes that Sahiba is the perfect girl for his family.

However, Sahiba’s interest in pursuing her graduation in fine arts will pour water on Akaalji’s happiness. We saw how Sahiba wanted to pursue her studies, and how she decided to go to the college to get the admission form.

Sahiba will come home with the form in the coming episode and will tell her family that she has to fill it up on that day itself. Akaalji and the entire family members will erupt on this and will be against the decision of Sahiba to study. Sahiba’s documents will almost be burned when Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) will enter and save the documents.

Angad will take a big decision for Sahiba. He will go against his family and will tell all that he is in favour of Sahiba studying ahead. He will sign the admission forms, thus giving Sahiba permission to study.

Will Akaalji take a final call?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

