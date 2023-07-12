Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad proves Sahiba's innocence

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) trying to prove her innocence after she was accused of lodging a complaint against Akaalji for physically abusing her. Sahiba went to the root of the matter and found out Garry’s hand behind this indecent act. She will catch Sara and Garry red-handed and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) will be there with Sahiba to help her out.

At home, Angad will open up before all in proving Sahiba’s innocence. The coming episode will see Garry trying to escape from problems by blaming Angad for two-timing with Sahiba and Seerat. However, Sahiba will bring the truth out and will tell the Brar family that it was Garry who planned to send Akaalji to jail.

Angad will tell the family how Sahiba was right and how they were wrong in not trusting her. Saying this, Angad will tear the divorce papers and will tell his family that he never intended to divorce Sahiba, and will never do so.

Will Angad and Sahiba get together now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.