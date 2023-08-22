Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad refuses to accept Sahiba's death

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) donating her liver to Simran, but in the process losing her life. We saw how her surgery got unsuccessful as she developed complications that led to her heart failure. The doctors told the Brars about Sahiba not being alive. This has put the Brars and Sahiba’s family in deep shock. However, the person who is shaken the most is Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). As we know, Sahiba promised to recover after the surgery and Angad is reluctant to accept that Sahiba is no more.

We saw him locking himself up in the room with Sahiba’s body. He will try to wake her up and will beg and cry before her. The Brars and the hospital in charge will be forced to call the Police to help them. The police will barge into the room, and will try to handle Angad while they take Sahiba’s body out.

Angad will continue to cry and will even not allow them to take Sahiba away. He will lift Sahiba in his hand and will cry not to give her back.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.