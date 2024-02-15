Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad saves Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) living in the servant area of the Brar house. As we know, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba have to live under a roof for six months in order to get the divorce from the court.

At this juncture, Seerat is doing all that she can to ruin the reputation of Sahiba. She mixed something in her water which gave Sahiba a hallucinating feeling.

The coming episode will see Sahiba seeing a small girl in front of her, who would force her to come along with her and climb the railing and jump from the top floor of the building. Angad would accidentally come there to talk to Sahiba. He will get a shock of his life when he will see Sahiba standing on the railing and about to jump.

Angad will run and save Sahiba and will get worried for Sahiba’s mental health.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 411 14th February Written Episode Update

Angad met Keerat at his office and was shocked to know about Veer’s wrongdoings from her.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.