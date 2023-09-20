Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad saving Sahiba's life when he will avert a freaky accident on the road.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Rumi (Harsh Rajput) and Seerat (Roopam Sharma) making the lives miserable for Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) in their own ways. As we know, Seerat is playing the upmanship battle of getting closer to Angad. Rumi who is obsessed with Sahiba, does not like her meeting Angad often.

At this juncture, we have seen a dejected Angad staying put in his office and not going home. We even saw Seerat playing a double game and coaxing Angad to divorce Sahiba and move on in life. On the other hand, she is playing an open battle for her love with her sister Sahiba.

The coming episode will see Sahiba and Angad meeting on the road again. It will so happen that Seerat will finally coax Angad to get home, as his mother is ill. Angad and Seerat will be in the car when Angad will spot Sahiba on the road. She will be struggling to handle her painting accessories. Angad will offer help. Soon, Sahiba will get stuck on the road, with a speeding vehicle arriving towards her. She will not be aware of it, and Angad will run to her rescue. Seerat will be a silent spectator to destiny’s play of making Angad and Sahiba meet over and over again.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 259 19th September Written Episode Update

Sahiba got scared as she felt someone’s presence inside her college hostel room. Rumi was inside her room, stalking her.

Will Sahiba and Angad understand the misunderstandings in their relationship?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.