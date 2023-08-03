Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad stops Simran from leaving Brar house

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran being a bone of contention in the Brar house. We saw how Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) wanted Simran to be kept safely in a family lifestyle. However, we also saw Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) getting protective of his mother and promising her that Simran will be sent out to an orphanage.

As we know, there is major drama over this with Inder having no say in deciding Simran’s future. But Sahiba has been urging Angad to remember his bond with Simran and not let her go out of the house and into an orphanage.

The coming episode will see heavy-duty drama with Manbeer dragging Simran out of the house. The child will be seen crying, and will want to take the teddy gifted to her by Angad. Sahiba will coax Angad and again remind him of his love and affection towards Simran. Finally, Angad will open up and will stop his mother from sending Simran out of the house. Angad’s move will enrage Manbeer so much that she will fall ill.

What will Angad do now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.