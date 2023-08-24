Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes a big decision for Simran

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) having a miraculous escape from the jaws of death. As we know, she donated her liver to Simran, but her health deteriorated during the surgery. She was pronounced dead by the doctors, after which Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) protested to believe that Sahiba was no more. His desperation and plea brought Sahiba back to life and the family was happy with her recovery.

Angad and family will make special arrangements for Sahiba’s return to the house. The coming episode will see Angad planning a special surprise for Sahiba. As we know, when Sahiba was in coma, Angad held her hand and promised to have Simran in the house. Now, he will execute his promise by showing the cutely organized pink girly room for Simran in Brar Mansion. Simran and Sahiba will be excited to see it. And he will also show the name board outside Simran’s room which will have the Brar surname.

Sahiba will be excited and so will Simran. Inder will breathe a sigh of relief as Angad will tell him that Simran can now be adopted by him and that the papers will come home. But all of this will make Mandeep upset.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.