Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes a stand

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Garry being a bone of contention and fight in the Brar house. As we know, Garry has shown a change of heart, and love for his mother Jasleen. He turned against his father and returned the property to the Brars and also helped Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) in getting Yashraj arrested. However, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) refused to believe that Garry could ever change.

We wrote about tension mounting between Angad and Sahiba owing to this difference of opinion. Angad will tell Sahiba that she has broken his trust by teaming up with his family’s enemy.

The coming episode will see the continued war of words between Angad and Sahiba. Sahiba will try to project the goodness of Garry and will ask the family to see the change in him. But Angad will not be ready to believe Garry. This will create unrest between Angad and Sahiba, to the extent that Angad will tell the family that if they accept Garry inside the house, he will walk out of the house.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 365 4th January Written Episode Update

Angad and Sahiba ended up having a fight over Garry. While Sahiba trusted Garry, all in the Brar family including Angad did not want to trust Garry.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.