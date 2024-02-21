Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes care of Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen stunning twists in the form of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba’s (Himanshi Parashar) separation. As we know, Sahiba stayed in the servant’s quarters where she was being drugged by an unknown person, who took the help of Seerat. As we know, Sahiba’s mental instability forced Manbeer to send Sahiba to the mental asylum.

We saw how Angad fought against all odds to get Sahiba back home from the hospital. Angad also argued with his mother for being so mean to Sahiba. Angad took Sahiba to his room and even called for a doctor.

The coming episode will see Angad taking care of every minute requirement for Sahiba. Sahiba will feel cold and will feel weak too. Angad will console her and lessen her fear. He will tell her that she is safe with him. She will want to go to the quarters but Angad will order her to stay in his room with him, till she is better in health.

Angad will also try to find out what happened with Sahiba. He will find the drug powder in Sahiba’s room which he will be suspicious about.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 417 20th February Written Episode Update

Angad rushed to the mental asylum where Sahiba was taken. He brought her back home.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.