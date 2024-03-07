Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad tries his best to contact Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) finding it difficult to handle himself, as he has found it tough to escape from Seerat’s clutches. As we know, Angad is severely injured in his legs and is not been given adequate medication or treatment by Seerat. Angad has also been aggravating his leg, by trying to sneak out of bed and finding ways to escape.

We saw Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and the Brar family trying to find the whereabouts of Angad. They have been going from place to place, showing Angad’s photo. Sahiba and Garry had an encounter with a disguised Seerat at the courier shop where Sahiba got suspicious about the person’s identity. They have found the address of the person from the courier office and have landed at the doorstep of Seerat.

The coming episode will see Seerat in tension as she will see Sahiba and the family knocking at the door. In a hurry, she will make the injured Angad sit on the wheelchair and will push him to the basement stairs. Angad will roll down along with the wheelchair through the stairs and will be hurt badly. However, Angad will have a first look at the operation theatre that Seerat has set up for Angad’s plastic surgery.

Angad will know that someone is at the doorstep and will try his best to make some noise so that he is heard. Angad will try to yell, but Seerat will stuff cloth inside Angad’s mouth. He will ultimately try to break the glass pane of the basement so that Sahiba and others notice the unusual sound.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 431 5th March Written Episode Update

Will Sahiba get a hint of Angad’s presence in the house?

