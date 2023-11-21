Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Mannat claims Angad to be her fiance

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) not getting the delivery of the diamond for which he had gone. To top it all, Angad has been pissed off with the constant incidents that happened with him being identified as Sunny Sood. Now that Angad and Sahiba are home, they try to forget whatever happened over the last few days and enjoy the Diwali party.

The coming episode will focus on the grand Diwali party hosted by the Brars. Angad would have invited Yashraj (Hrishikesh Pandey) too, who will come with two of his guests Parth and Mannat. Mannat (Riya Sharma) will create a bigger problem for Angad when she will claim to be Sunny Sood’s fiance. Mannat will address Angad as Sunny Sood and will hug him. When Angad will tell her that he is not Sunny, Mannat will be adamant. Sahiba will introduce herself as Angad’s wife to which Mannat will revolt. Finally, there will be a bigger shock as Angad will see Mannat wearing the diamond as a ring. Mannat will tell Angad that this was the engagement ring that Sunny put on her, when he proposed to her.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 320 20th November Written Episode Update

Angad and Sahiba got back home and the focus later shifted from the ring that Angad failed to take delivery of.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.