Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Mannat gets emotional at the Brar house

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) being stressed in all ways. At work, the diamond that he sold for a big price has got back to him in a hard way. His company has been charged with a fraud chargesheet, and the investigations are on for the same. On the other hand, Mannat is not giving up and is finding ways of getting back to Angad, urging him to get back in her life as Sunny Sood.

The coming episode will be very dramatic with Mannat (Riya Sharma) coming again to celebrate her proposal anniversary with her love Sunny Sood. She will ask him to dress up in the same suit he had worn a year back. She will also tell him that they will go and settle in London, away from the problem creators. Angad will tell her repeatedly that he is not Sunny, but Mannat will not agree.

As we know, there is a mysterious person who is involved in framing Angad and giving him a hard time.

Sandhu family humiliated Veer and told him that he was nobody without the Brar surname. Veer accepted it to be a fact while the Sandhus dragged Keerat away from Veer.

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.