Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Enttertainment will see Rumi stalking Sahiba and getting too obsessed by her charm. Angad will feel that Sahiba is not safe in the hostel.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) have drifted apart in their marital relationship. The big misunderstanding was created when Angad accidentally confessed his love to Seerat assuming it to be Sahiba. However, Sahiba who was witness to this shocking moment, believed that Angad loved Seerat. Sahiba has now left the house and is staying in the college hostel.

We have seen the intriguing psycho lover of Sahiba, Rumi (Harsh Rajput) liking Sahiba. He clicked her pictures and even sent flowers to her. He has also kept a student of the college captive and has taken over his identity. Rumi now lives in the college hostel and studies in the college too under another name.

The coming episode will see Sahiba being stalked by Rumi in the corridors of her hostel room. Sahiba will be walking while Rumi will stealthily watch her and even follow her. He will get too close to Sahiba and will be about to touch her and enjoy being close to her.

Sahiba will feel the heavy breath of someone behind and will get afraid. On turning, Rumi will be gone and it will be Angad.

Sahiba will accuse Angad of the same but will be totally unaware of Rumi stalking her.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 254 14th September Written Episode Update

Rumi held a student in Sahiba’s college captive. He took his identity and entered the college and even the hostel premises. He also sent a bouquet to Angad which created new trouble.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.