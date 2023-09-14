Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Rumi being angry at Angad and vowing to teach Angad a lesson for behaving badly with Sahiba.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the entry of the mysterious lover and admirer of Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). Rumi (Harsh Rajput), the new entry saw Sahiba on the trip that the college students were engaged in. Sahiba was looking for a place around Nature where she could draw. That was when Rumi spotted Sahiba and took an obsessive interest in her. Soon, he clicked her picture and also got to know the college she was studying in. He also called himself Sahiba’s Mirza.

The coming episode will see Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) sensing danger for Sahiba as she gets a flower bouquet on which was written that it was sent from Sahiba’s Mirza. While Sahiba assumed that Angad did such a cheap prank on her, Angad is worried for Sahiba.

The coming episode will see Angad warning Sahiba and asking her to come home as the man who sent the flowers can do anything else. Rumi who will be watching this scene between Angad and Sahiba will get angry when Angad will forcefully hold Sahiba and will tell her that she was the one who hurt his sentiments and moved out.

Rumi will be angry at Angad and will vow to teach Angad a lesson. At home, the Brars will be worried for Angad as he will not come back home even after the wee hours of the night.

What will happen now?

