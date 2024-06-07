Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba and Angad’s emotional moment; Sahiba dies

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Viajyendra Kumeria) getting caught by Amanpreet and her father Arminder. Angad got to know that it was Amanpreet who killed Diljeet. With both Angad and Sahiba trying to rescue themselves, the audience saw the big high point of them confessing their eternal love for each other.

We are going to see the big high point of Sahiba’s death now. The upcoming episode will see Sahiba being shot by Amanpreet following which the story will take a sorrowful plot where Sahiba will be seen breathing her last. The Brar family will wonder and worry about the future of Akeer. Angad will find it tough to move on in life, post the setback of losing Sahiba.

The story will soon introduce a look-alike of Sahiba, and she will soon cross paths with Angad and his family.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 524 6th June Written Episode Update

Angad and Sahiba got to know that Amanpreet killed Diljeet. Angad and Sahiba confessed to each other that they have always loved each other. Time bombs were placed to kill them. However, Angad rescued himself and Sahiba.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.