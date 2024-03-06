Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets a proof

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) along with the Brar family trying to find out the whereabouts of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). Angad on the other hand, is trying to escape from Seerat’s (Roopam Sharma) clutches but is not able to, owing to his health condition.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will focus on Seerat’s motive to get the equipment needed for the plastic surgery on Angad. As we know, she has planned to give Angad a new face and identity so that he can forever be with her, and away from Sahiba.

Seerat will go to the courier office to get her huge parcel that has come for her. Seerat will cover herself up with a huge glare and will pose to be a male. She will also have a voice converter fixed to her body which will transform her talk into a male voice.

She will encounter Garry and will also have a glimpse of Sahiba at the marketplace, near the courier shop. Sahiba will find the person to be fishy and will question the courier office about the person’s identity. The courier guy will also say that the man carried a ladies’ handbag.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 431 5th March Written Episode Update

Angad tried his best to get out of bed. He could not use his leg and stand up and crawled his way to the entrance door and tried opening the door.

Will Sahiba find out more with this proof?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.