Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets hysterical

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Sahiba’s (Himanshi Parashar) growing mental instability owing to the drugged water that is being supplied to her. As we know, Seerat has placed the water can in Sahiba’s room. The drugs added to the water have been given to Seerat by a person, who has not been revealed.

Sahiba has been hallucinating a lot after drinking water. She is thirsty all the time and has become habituated to drinking the water always. She stood up on the railing of the balcony and was about to jump down when Angad saved her. The next moment, she felt that Angad was in trouble and that a pillar had fallen over Angad.

The coming episode will show more of such unstable symptoms erupting in Sahiba’s behaviour. She will start to act crazy and will appear to have gone mad. She will pick a knife and threaten the people in the Brar house. She will also injure Manbeer with the knife.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 413 16th February Written Episode Update

Angad started investigating the incident that occurred on that dreaded night in the hotel between Keerat and Veer.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.