ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba meets Simran

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba meeting an orphan girl by name Simran at the market place. A track of intrigue is being developed with Simran being born to someone in the Brar family.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jul,2023 14:42:03
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba meets Simran 832329

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) finding Garry with the girl who pretended to be Sahiba and lodged a complaint. As we know, Sahiba has found the unusual tattoo on the girl’s hand in the video and has been looking for her. Sahiba almost comes face to face with the girl at the house when she would have come to meet Garry. The girl has been blackmailing Garry, demanding him to pay up big money.

The coming episode will introduce a new track of intrigue that will revolve around an orphan girl by name Simran. Simran will be living in an orphanage. However, she will not be seen in the vehicle that will carry all the kids living in the orphanage. Simran will be on the road, when Sahiba’s encounter will happen with her for the first time.

Sahiba will find a connect with the girl immediately. The new promo that has hit on TV screens suggests that the girl Simran is born to someone in the Rana family.

How will Sahiba’s connect with Simran develop? How will the truth be known?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam makes a heartfelt proposal 832354
Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam makes a heartfelt proposal
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir misses his parents 832324
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir misses his parents
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets into a big dilemma 832316
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets into a big dilemma
Python spotted on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s set, lead Shakti Arora shares unseen video 832054
Python spotted on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s set, lead Shakti Arora shares unseen video
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu has a panic attack 831788
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu has a panic attack
Anupamaa: Choti Anu learns Anupamaa's dark secret in Maaya's death 831514
Anupamaa spoiler: Choti Anu learns Anupamaa’s dark secret in Maaya’s death
Latest Stories
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir confuses Prachi for Mihika in fun game 832380
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir confuses Prachi for Mihika in fun game
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer 832376
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan to get arrested 832367
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan to get arrested
Nora Fatehi joins Remo D’souza in the hunt to find India’s next big hip hop sensation on Amazon miniTV’s Hip-Hop India! 832350
Nora Fatehi joins Remo D’souza in the hunt to find India’s next big hip hop sensation on Amazon miniTV’s Hip-Hop India!
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s accusation on Ambitai backfires 832348
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s accusation on Ambitai backfires
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s snoring act makes Ram laugh 832332
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s snoring act makes Ram laugh
Read Latest News