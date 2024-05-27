Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba sees Angad’s love for Akeer; feels surprised

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) joining hands to get the DNA testing done of Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh) and Akeer so that they have the proof that Diljeet is not the father of Akeer. Sahiba stealthily collected Diljeet’s hair and also took Akeer’s hair sample when she went to make Akeer sleep.

The upcoming drama will happen when Sahiba will be brought to the Brar house by Angad. Angad and Sahiba will have an emotional banter about their past and how it affected their lives. Sahiba will prefer to sleep in the guest room, but will want to have a look at the room that Angad had specially made for his kid.

Sahiba will be surprised to see that the kid’s room is intact, with fresh pictures of Akeer being placed in the room. Sahiba will be moved to see this. She will find the presence of Akeer in the room. She will also hear that Akeer had paid a visit to the room and was happy to see it.

Sahiba will be seen telling Keerat that she did not know Angad’s attachment to the kid and is happy to see it.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 513 26th May Written Episode Update

Angad and Sahiba met after Sahiba had collected the samples during her visit to Diljeet’s house. They were happy that they were able to get the hair samples of both Diljeet and Akeer.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.