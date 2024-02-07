Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba stops Keerat-Veer wedding

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Keerat (Prachi Hada) facing a big problem just before her marriage with Veer (Jatin Arora). As we know, a day before the wedding, Veer decided to call Keerat to a hotel room to get intimate with her. Keerat got a big shock seeing Veer’s indecent advances. She panicked and wanted to run away from the place.

The coming episode will see Veer behaving ruthlessly with Keerat. He will be obsessed to bed her and in this process, he will hurt her. He will bite her body and will also hold her inappropriately, leaving scars on her body. Keerat will muster courage to push him and run from the room. She wil be walking helplessly on the road, when she will bump into Garry (Tushar Dhembla). Garry will see her and will realize that she has been manhandled. He will ask her to name the guy. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) will also come to the place and will be shocked to see her sister.

Keerat will eventually tell them that Veer inflicted pain and torture on her. Sahiba and Garry will be very angry. Keerat will faint and will be rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sahiba will take the big decision of stopping her sister’s wedding with Veer. She will call Angad and tell him that the wedding cannot happen.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 403 6th February Written Episode Update

Veer asked Keerat to come to a hotel room. He made indecent advances towards her, which scared Keerat.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.