Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba’s way of disciplining her son Akeer

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the show taking a jump in time, after Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba’s (Himanshi Parashar) separation. Angad has turned a protective elder brother to Simran who has now grown up. Sahiba on the other hand, lives a happy life with the puppeteer Diljeet and their son Akeer.

The coming episode will show the audience Angad’s protective nature towards his sister Simran. Sahiba will on the other hand, want to raise her son Akeer with truthfulness and discipline. Akeer will participate in the running race and his father Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh) will cheer him up. Akeer will be on the verge of winning the race when he will sprain his leg. Diljeet’s affection towards his son will be so much, that he will pick Akeer in his arms and run for him and win it. The father and son duo with secure the trophy, but Sahiba will be honest and will force them to return the trophy.

She will ask her husband and son to apologize and place the trophy back. She will tell her son to fight hard to win the trophy again.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 446 20th March Written Episode Update

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.