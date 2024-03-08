Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat announces her marriage before Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) being badly bruised after the push and fall from Seerat (Roopam Sharma). Angad viewed the basement and understood that it was a set-up medical room with medical equipment and medicines. We saw Angad trying to catch the attention of the people who had come home, requesting help. However, he was unaware that the people who came into the house were his family, including Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar).

The coming episode will see Angad questioning Seerat on what her plan is. He will ask her what she wishes to do with the medical infrastructure set up in the basement. Seerat will be silent and will not reveal her entire plan. However, she will give a file having photographs of handsome young men and will ask Angad to choose a face. Seerat will tell Angad that she will get married to the person he chooses. Angad will select one picture, and Seerat will vow that Angad will be present during her wedding.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 433 7th March Written Episode Update

Seerat worried when Sahiba and Angad’s family were at their doorstep. She pushed Angad over the stairs leading to the basement in order to keep him hidden.

Will Angad understand that Seerat plans to change his face?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.