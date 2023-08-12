Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran in a critical state

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) putting their lives in danger to find Simran. As we know, Simran got kidnapped from the Brar house and this raised tension amongst the family members. The kidnapper asked the family to give a huge ransom of money which they gave them. However, Simran was not to be found.

The coming episode will see Sahiba and Veer identifying a truck with suspicious people in it and will also find the ransom bag in the same truck which was given by the Brar family. They will try to stop the truck but the men will be too aggressive. Sahiba will stand in between the truck and will force them to stop the truck. But Angad will come to Sahiba’s rescue and will fight the kidnappers. Ultimately, Angad will get the kidnappers arrested. However, when the family will rush Simran to the hospital, she will be termed as critical. She will not get her consciousness back, and this will worry the family. The doctors will try to find out the exact reason for her continued serious medical condition.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.