Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Veer’s indecent behaviour towards Keerat

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Veer and Keerat’s wedding happening along with Angad and Sahiba’s. However, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) have got their mutual divorce settlement without telling the family. They plan to tell it to the family after the wedding of Keerat (Prachi Hada) and Veer (Jatin Arora). Amidst all this, there has been a change in attitude seen in Veer. Above all, Garry has fallen in love with Keerat but is moving away from her. Keerat also feels that something is amiss in the wedding owing to Veer’s weird behaviour.

The coming episode will see Veer enjoying his bachelorette party wherein he would be fully drunk. His friends would tell him that he should have bedded his would-be-wife by now and that he had gone wrong. Veer will decide to call Keerat to the hotel where the party will be on. He will force Keerat to come. She will be waiting for Veer in the room when Veer will come totally drunk.

Veer will make inappropriate advances towards Keerat and will also force her to drink. Keerat will not like the fact that Veer is getting indecent towards her.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 402 5th February Written Episode Update

Angad and Sahiba got the divorce settlement done. However, both of them got very emotional post the hearing.

What will happen now?

