Titlie Spoiler: Garv slaps Titlie in public

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see a humiliating moment for Titlie when Garv will slap her on losing a dance battle. This will shock Titlie.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Aug,2023 13:21:03
Titlie Spoiler: Garv slaps Titlie in public

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Titlie (Neha Solanki) and Garv (Avinash Mishra) being on their honeymoon. There is a romantic ambience set for Garv and Titlie and they are having a happy time. Their closeness has erased all the differences they had. We know of how Garv kept Titlie unaware of the attack on Paresh and how Titlie had questioned Garv about it.

The coming episode will see Garv and Titlie romantically taking part in a couple’s dancing competition at the hotel. However, it will so happen that while dancing, Garv will trip and fall, thereby they will lose the best couple award. Upon falling, Titlie will laugh and will casually ask Garv why he could not handle himself. Garv will feel so offended that he will not think, but will end up giving a tight slap to Titlie in front of all assembled.

Titlie will be shocked to be slapped by Garv in the public eye. Garv in his aggressive attitude will again not know on what he is doing. This will hurt Titlie a lot and she will just walk away from the premise into the room.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

