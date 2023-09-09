Television | Spoilers

Titlie Spoiler: Titlie wants Garv to change himself

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Titlie asking Garv to change himself and tame his aggressive behaviour. What will Garv do?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Sep,2023 16:37:32
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie wants Garv to change himself 850085

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Titlie (Neha Solanki) being utterly disappointed at Garv (Avinash Mishra) for getting angry and wild yet again, during the surprise birthday party she had arranged for him. As we know, Garv saw the picture of Chikoo and grew wild and broke everything, with a piece of glass even hurting Titlie on her forehead.

Now the coming drama will see Titlie not ready to accept whatever is being offered to her. She will have a frank talk with Garv about it and will tell him that he loses his control when he gets wild and that loving her cannot be the reason for his aggressiveness every time.

Titlie will categorically tell Garv that she is physically and emotionally hurt by his behaviour and that he will need to change himself if he wants a life with her. Titlie will even show distance from Garv.

How will Garv take this order of Titlie?

Meanwhile, Titlie will also be seen investigating the death of the boy Chikoo. She will also want to know that connect of this boy with Garv and his family.

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

